Halsey reveals illness, announces new album and shares new song ‘The End’

NEW YORK (AP) — Halsey has been privately battling illness. She shared the news Tuesday on Instagram in a series of videos that appear to document the singer receiving infusions. In the caption, she said she was lucky to be alive and announced that she wrote an album. A diagnosis was not immediately clear. Representatives did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment. The singer also released a new song, an acoustic guitar ballad titled “The End.” According to a press release, Halsey is making a donation to both The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Lupus Research Alliance alongside the release of “The End.”

