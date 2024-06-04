House votes on sanctions for top war crimes court after it sought Netanyahu arrest warrant

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to pass legislation that would sanction the International Criminal Court for seeking an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The vote will deliver Washington’s first rebuke to the war crimes court even as partisan divisions over the Israel-Hamas war intensify. The Republican-backed proposal will likely only garner some Democratic support after a bipartisan effort to respond to the court’s stunning action against Israel was rejected by the White House last week. Once it passes the House, the bill is expected to go to the Senate where it is unlikely that the Democratically-controlled chamber chooses to take it up.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.