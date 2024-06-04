Man who attacked Muslim lawmaker in Connecticut sentenced to 5 years in prison

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man who attacked a Muslim state representative outside a prayer service in Connecticut has been sentenced to five years in prison. Andrey Desmond appeared in Hartford Superior Court on Tuesday in connection with the June 2023 assault on Rep. Maryam Khan, the first Muslim to serve in the state House of Representatives. Desmond previously pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault, attempted strangulation and risk of injury to a minor. Khan says Desmond slapped her, put her in a chokehold and threw her to the ground after demanding a kiss outside the XL Center arena in Hartford. Khan says she suffered a concussion and arm injuries.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.