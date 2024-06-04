NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope temporarily pauses observations after malfunction

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Hubble Space Telescope has temporarily stopped observing the cosmos. NASA says the telescope slipped into a hibernating state more than a week ago when one of its gyroscopes malfunctioned. Hubble remains safe but inactive as flight controllers figure out how to resume scientific operations. Hubble got six new gyroscopes during astronauts’ final visit in 2009. Three of those no longer function. NASA says the 34-year-old observatory could keep making discoveries with only one or two of the pointing devices.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.