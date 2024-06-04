South Carolina is trading its all-male Supreme Court for an all-white one

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is about to trade its all-male state Supreme court for an all-white one. The General Assembly picks almost all state judges. On Wednesday, it’s expected to elevate Court of Appeals Judge Letitia Verdin to the state’s highest court. The white woman will take the seat of Black Chief Justice Don Beatty. He has reached the mandatory retirement age of 72. Verdin is the only candidate left after two other people dropped out when they realized they couldn’t get enough votes in the 170-set Legislature. One candidate was an African American woman and the other was a white man.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.