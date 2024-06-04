Spain proposes law to improve online safety for children, including virtual restraining orders

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s government has proposed a law to protect children from online threats that includes virtual restraining orders for felons and a higher age for opening social media accounts. The prime minister has said Spain is facing an “authentic pandemic” of pornography targeted at minors. Spain’s government earlier banned the use of cellphones in elementary schools and required high schools to justify their use for educational purposes. Spain’s government says the average age for Spanish children to receive their first cellphone is 11.

