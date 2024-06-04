TikTok says cyberattack targeted CNN and other ‘high-profile accounts’

NEW YORK (AP) — TikTok says it has taken steps to stop a cyberattack targeting high-profile accounts, including one belonging to CNN. TikTok spokesperson Jason Grosse said Tuesday the company’s security team was recently alerted to malicious actors targeting CNN’s TikTok account. He says TikTok has been working with CNN to restore access to the platform. CNN did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The social media company says the attack took place through the platform’s direct-messaging feature, without elaborating. Grosse says TikTok is still investigating the “potential exploit.”

