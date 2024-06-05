A realistic way to protect kids from social media? Find a middle ground

A growing number of experts say the most realistic and effective way of teaching children about social media is a slow, deliberate onboarding, rather than an outright ban or allowing free reign. That middle ground approach gives children the tools and information they need to navigate a world in which places like TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat are almost impossible to escape. While parents are definitely part of the equation, many point to schools as the key place where all children can learn about “digital citizenship.” But such programs are still few and far between. Over the past decade or so, nonprofits and advocacy groups have popped up to offer help.

