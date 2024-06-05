A US-Russian citizen is convicted in Russia after anti-war posts on social media

A court in Russia has convicted a dual U.S.-Russian citizen for “rehabilitating Nazism” after posting anti-war images on social media. Yuri Malev was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in a minimum-security penal colony. Malev was arrested in December after sharing images on Russian social media site Odnoklassniki featuring the black-and-orange Saint George’s ribbon — a symbol of Russian military pride. Court documents said one post showed the ribbon pinned to a corpse alongside the caption of “how to wear the Saint George’s ribbon properly.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.