At least 4 people killed, dozens injured in train crash in the Czech Republic, officials say
PRAGUE (AP) — Officials say a passenger train collided head-on with a freight train in the Czech Republic, killing at least four people on board. Another at least 23 people were injured, Interior Minister Vít Rakušan said about the crash that took place at late Wednesday night in the city of Pardubice, some 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Prague. The fast train belonged to the private RegioJet company company, Rakušan said. Transport Minister Martin Kupka said the major track between Prague and the eastern part of the country had to be closed while authorities investigate.