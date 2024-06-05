Death toll from floods across southern Germany rises to 6

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from floods across a large part of southern Germany has risen to six as police recovered the body of a woman missing since the weekend from a canal in Bavaria. The 79-year-old failed to return home after being seen on a bicycle in Jettingen-Scheppach, near the city of Augsburg, on Sunday. Police said a local resident spotted her body in a canal on Wednesday. Persistent heavy rain led to widespread flooding over the weekend. While the situation has now eased in southwestern Germany, water levels are only gradually beginning to recede along the Danube in eastern Bavaria.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.