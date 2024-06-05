Event management firms are the latest target in Belarus crackdown on dissent

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Police in Belarus have raided dozens of event management companies suspected of opposition ties as part of on ongoing crackdown against dissent. Belarusian human rights center Viasna says at least four people were detained in the latest raids. Authorities have released videos of detained staffers seemingly admitting to links with opposition leaders, and to participating in the mass protest marches in 2020. The demonstrations swept Belarus after President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in an election condemned by many critics and observers as fraudulent.

