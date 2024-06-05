India’s Modi prepares for record 3rd term as nations congratulate his government on election victory

NEW DELHI (AP) — China, Ukraine and other nations have sent congratulations as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government began preparations for his swearing-in for a record third term following the world’s largest democratic election. Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party planned to meet with allies on Wednesday to discuss the government’s formation. Official results from the Election Commission showed the BJP-led National Democratic alliance won 294 of the 543 seats, more than the 272 needed for a majority but far fewer than had been expected. For the first time since the BJP swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own, winning 240 seats, far fewer than the record 303 it won in the 2019 election.

