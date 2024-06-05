Indonesia’s leader says 1st phase of new capital is 80% complete and he’ll have an office there soon

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo says construction of the first phase of the country’s ambitious new capital is 80% complete and he will have an office there once clean water is available in July. Widodo told reporters on Wednesday during a visit to Nusantara on the island of Borneo that the new capital will be officially inaugurated during celebrations for the republic’s 79th Independence Day in August. Construction of the new city began in mid-2022 after Widodo announced that Jakarta would no longer have capital status. The metropolis suffers from pollution and congestion, is prone to earthquakes and is rapidly sinking. Officials say the new capital will be a futuristic green city centered around forests and parks.

