Inside NBC’s Olympics bet on pop culture in Paris, with help from Snoop Dogg and Cardi B

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NBC has partnered with several entertainers and non-Olympic athletes like Megan Thee Stallion, Dolly Parton and Peyton Manning to promote the Paris Games this summer. The network wants to build anticipation and entice more viewers after drawing lackluster ratings following the Games in Beijing and Tokyo. NBC wants attract more viewers by bringing Olympic stories to life through the most popular and diverse personalities. Some of the big names involved include Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, Kevin Hart, Lily Collins and Kelly Clarkson.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.