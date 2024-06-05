Key figure at Detroit riverfront nonprofit charged with embezzling millions

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities in Detroit have charged a man with embezzling millions of dollars from a group that has turned Detroit’s riverfront into a popular attraction. William Smith was chief financial officer at the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy until he was recently fired. Federal prosecutors say he used the group’s money for travel, hotels, limousines, household goods, clothing and jewelry. Smith’s attorney didn’t return a request for comment Wednesday. U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison says the fraud is “simply astonishing.” The mission of the Riverfront Conservancy is to transform miles of shore along the Detroit River into a place for recreation.

