Latino advocacy group asks judge to prevent border proposal from appearing on Arizona’s ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — A Latino advocacy group has filed a lawsuit asking a court to prevent a border proposal from appearing on Arizona’s Nov. 5 ballot. The suit filed Wednesday alleges the proposal violates a rule in the state constitution that says proposals must cover a single subject. If approved by voters, the proposal would make it a state crime for people to cross the Arizona-Mexico border anywhere except a port of entry. It also would make it a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl that leads to a person’s death and require government agencies to verify a noncitizen’s eligibility for benefits.

