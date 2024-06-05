New York governor delays plan to fund transit and fight traffic with big tolls on Manhattan drivers

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is indefinitely delaying implementation of a plan to charge motorists big tolls to enter the core of Manhattan, just weeks before the nation’s first “congestion pricing” system was set to launch. The move marks a stunning reversal for public transit advocates who had championed the tolls as a way of raising billions of dollars for New York’s beleaguered subway and commuter rail systems while reducing traffic in the city’s streets.

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ and PHILIP MARCELO Associated Press

