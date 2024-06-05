NHL to broadcast Stanley Cup Final games in American Sign Language, a 1st for a major sports league

The NHL will become the first major sports league to provide a full game broadcast in American Sign Language to serve the Deaf community. The league is unveiling broadcasts with play by play and color analysis for each game of the Stanley Cup Final in partnership with P-X-P. It is the same company that did the first interpretation of Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly’s annual pre-final state of the league news conference two years ago. P-X-P founder and CEO Brice Christianson calls it a brave first step to making hockey more accessible and inclusive.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.