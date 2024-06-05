North Carolina Republicans seek fall referendum on citizen-only voting in constitution

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislators have advanced a proposed constitutional amendment to make it clear that only U.S. citizens can vote in the state. It would retool language on the books that already limits balloting to U.S.-born and naturalized citizens 18 and older. A House election-law panel voted Wednesday to put the question on statewide ballots this November. Republicans have enough House and Senate members on their own to initiate the referendum if they remain united on the idea. Republican bill sponsors say the measure is needed to provide clarity. Democratic critics say the proposal is unnecessary and a waste of resources.

