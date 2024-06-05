Prosecutors want Donald Trump to remain under a gag order at least until he’s sentenced July 11

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors are urging a judge to keep Donald Trump’s gag order in place in his hush money criminal case at least until the former president is sentenced in July. They oppose a defense request that the restrictions be lifted immediately following in light of his felony convictions last week. Assistant District Attorney Matthew Colangelo told Judge Juan M. Merchan in a letter Wednesday that the Manhattan DA’s office opposes any immediate termination of the gag order, which bars Trump from commenting about witnesses, jurors and others tied to the case — but not the judge himself. A message seeking comment was left for Trump’s lawyer.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.