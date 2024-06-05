Skip to Content
Russia’s top diplomat promises more military support for Burkina Faso as he tours West Africa

By ARSENE EVARISTE and MONIKA PRONCZUK
Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister has pledged more support to Burkina Faso in fighting militant groups as he presses his whirlwind tour of West Africa in an attempt to fill a vacuum left by the region’s traditional Western partners. Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday in the country’s capital of Ouagadougo that the number of Russian assistance will grow to ”help strengthen Burkina Faso’s defense capability and allow it to eliminate the remaining terrorist groups.” Burkina Faso was the third leg of Lavrov’s latest Africa trip, after Guinea and the Republic of Congo.

