Sen. Bob Menendez’s wife is excused from court after cancer surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — The wife of Sen. Bob Menendez has been excused from appearing in court next week after her lawyer said she’s experiencing intense and chronic pain after surgery to treat cancer. Nadine Menendez was supposed to be on trial with the Democrat for the past month, but her trial was delayed until at least July after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was scheduled to attend a pretrial hearing next Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. Judge Sidney H. Stein said she can skip the hearing. Menendez and his wife have pleaded not guilty to aiding three New Jersey businessmen in return for bribes of gold bars, cash and a car.

