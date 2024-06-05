Slovakia’s Prime Minister Fico posts a speech online in a first since his attempted assassination

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico has appeared for the first time since an assassination attempt three weeks ago. Fico posted a prerecorded speech on his Facebook page on Wednesday, ahead of the European Parliament election. Fico said the attack on him caused serious damage to his health and “it will be a small miracle if I return to work in several weeks.” Fico has been recovering from multiple wounds after being shot in the abdomen as he greeted supporters on May 15 in the town of Handlova, about 140 kilometers (85 miles) northeast of the capital, Bratislava.

