South Africa’s ANC has talks with 5 other parties over possible coalition but says it’s still early

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A party spokesperson says top officials in South Africa’s African National Congress have had initial talks with representatives of five other parties over a coalition or agreement to form a government but no decision has been made. South Africa faced an election deadlock after the long-ruling ANC lost its 30-year majority in an election last week but no party managed to overtake it. The ANC remained the biggest party. ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says Wednesday there have been “exploratory” talks with the main opposition Democratic Alliance, the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters and three other smaller parties. She said the new MK Party of former President Jacob Zuma has not responded to an invitation for talks.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.