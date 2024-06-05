The Taliban publicly flogs 63 people including women accused of crimes. The UN condemns it

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has condemned the public flogging of more than 60 people, including more than a dozen women, by the Taliban in northern Sari Pul province. Taliban’s supreme court in a statement confirmed the flogging of 63 people accused of crimes including sodomy, theft and immoral relations. They were flogged at a sports stadium. The Taliban made initial promises of a more moderate rule but began carrying out severe punishments in public shortly after coming to power again in 2021. The punishments are similar to those during the Taliban’s previous rule in the late 1990s.

