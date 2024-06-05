Ukraine uses US weapons to strike inside Russia, a Western official tells AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine has used U.S weapons to attack inside Russia in recent days. That’s according to a Western official familiar with the matter. The weapons were used under recently approved guidance from President Joe Biden allowing American arms to be used to strike inside Russia for the limited purpose of defending Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. The official was not authorized to comment and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter. Ukrainian officials had stepped up calls on the U.S. to allow their forces to defend themselves against attacks originating from Russian territory. Kharkiv sits just 12 miles from the Russian border and has come under intensified Russian attack.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.