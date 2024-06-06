A court ruling will allow new student housing at University of California, Berkeley’s People’s Park.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California Supreme Court ruling will allow student housing at University of California to be built at Berkeley’s historic People’s Park. The court on Thursday ruled that a new law enacted in 2021 invalidates the claims by two local organizations that sued the school, saying students living in downtown Berkeley would add noise pollution to an already dense area. The project set off years of protests over the landmark that is a touchstone of counterculture.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.