A new account rekindles allegations that Trump disrespected Black people on ‘The Apprentice’

Fresh allegations are surfacing about Donald Trump’s disrespectful behavior toward Black contestants on “The Apprentice,” the reality TV show he hosted from 2004 to 2015. Former contestant Gene Folkes tells the Associated Press that Trump used racially insensitive words when Folkes was fired from the show in 2010. Folkes also says he got a cease-and-desist letter from NBC barring him from speaking publicly. Last week, an ex-producer published an account alleging that Trump used a racist slur to refer to Kwame Jackson, a Black contestant who was a finalist on the show’s first season. A Trump campaign spokesman dismissed the accounts as false and politically motivated.

By GARANCE BURKE and MEG KINNARD Associated Press

