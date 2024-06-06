An Iowa man is accused of killing 3 people with a metal pipe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man is accused of killing three people an injuring a fourth by attacking them with a metal pipe at a rural home. Sheriff Brian Gardner says in a news release that among the potential motives being investigated is “the possibility of the crime being made into a movie.” He did not elaborate. Luke Truesdell of Marion, Iowa, was charged Thursday with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. It’s not clear if Truesdell has an attorney yet. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office found the victims Wednesday afternoon after being called to a home in a rural area near Cedar Rapids.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.