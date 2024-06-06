An Iowa man is accused of killing 3 people with a metal pipe
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man is accused of killing three people an injuring a fourth by attacking them with a metal pipe at a rural home. Sheriff Brian Gardner says in a news release that among the potential motives being investigated is “the possibility of the crime being made into a movie.” He did not elaborate. Luke Truesdell of Marion, Iowa, was charged Thursday with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. It’s not clear if Truesdell has an attorney yet. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office found the victims Wednesday afternoon after being called to a home in a rural area near Cedar Rapids.