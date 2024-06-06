At least 6 people die when a school bus plunges into a river in northwest Syria
By OMAR ALBAM
Associated Press
IDLIB, Syria (AP) — At least six people, most of them children, have drowned after a school bus in northwest Syria went off the road into a river. Emergency responders say the bus was carrying dozens of children when it left the road near the city of Darkush, west of Idlib, and plunged into the Orontes River. It’s the latest tragedy to affect an area that has already been hard hit by Syria’s ongoing civil war and by a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and northern Syria last year.