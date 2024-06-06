Boeing’s space capsule springs more helium leaks on its first test flight with astronauts

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing’s space capsule has sprung more helium leaks as it closes in on the International Space Station. Boeing and NASA continued to press ahead for a Thursday docking with the space station. The Starliner capsule carrying two test pilots already had one small leak when it rocketed into orbit Wednesday. Boeing and NASA managers were confident they could manage the propulsion system despite the problem and that more leaks were unlikely. But just hours into the flight, two more leaks cropped up. This is Starliner’s first test flight with a crew.

