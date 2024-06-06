Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White perform for thousands as former Detroit eyesore returns to life

DETROIT (AP) — Some of Detroit’s greatest musical exports performed at a concert celebrating the historic reopening of an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown’s decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night’s event called “Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central.” The refurbished train station opens to the public on Friday, six years after Ford Motor Company took control of the building and more than three decades since the last train pulled out. The vacant Michigan Central Station fell into disrepair and became emblematic of the Motor City’s decay. The sold-out, ticketed outdoor event also featured performances by Big Sean, the Clark Sisters and Fantasia.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.