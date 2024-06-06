Skip to Content
Dolly Parton plans for a musical on her life using her songs to land on Broadway in 2026

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway has had great success with “Hello, Dolly.” Now get ready for “Hello, I’m Dolly.” Dolly Parton is writing new songs to go along with some of her past hits and co-writing a stage story inspired by her life for a musical that she hopes to land on Broadway in 2026. Parton will team up with Maria S. Schlatte on the story. Schlatte  won an Emmy for producing Netflix’s “Christmas on the Square,” which starred Christine Baranski. “Hello, I’m Dolly” is the name of Parton’s 1967 debut album, which had the songs ″Dumb Blonde″ and ”Something Fishy.″

Associated Press

