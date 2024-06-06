Ex-NASCAR driver Tighe Scott and 3 other Pennsylvania men face charges stemming from Capitol riot

Retired NASCAR driver Tighe Scott, his adult son and two other Pennsylvania men are facing felony charges stemming from confrontations with police during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege on the U.S. Capitol. Scott and three Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, residents were arrested Wednesday by the FBI. Court records did not list attorneys for any of the men. Tipsters helped identify the men after authorities posted photos and videos of the riot online, including one who recognized Scott from his racing days. Officials say the four men entered the restricted grounds of the Capitol during the insurrection and physically engaged with police.

