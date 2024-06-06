Families of US hostages in Gaza plead with Americans: Don’t forget your fellow citizens
By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The families of American hostages in Gaza say they are hopeful for a deal between Israel and Hamas that would bring their loved ones home. The families spoke to The Associated Press this week in Washington, where they traveled for meetings with U.S. government officials. They recounted their shared sadness, angst and uncertainty but also their hopes for a resolution that would result in the release of scores of hostages, including hopefully their loved ones. Eight Americans are believed to be still held by Hamas, including the remains of three who were killed.