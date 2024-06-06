James Beard finalists include an East African restaurant in Detroit and Seattle pho shops

CHICAGO (AP) — Dozens of chefs and restaurants are finalists for this year’s prestigious James Beard Awards. They include an East African eatery in Detroit, longtime family owned Seattle pho shops and a Palestinian chef using ancient cooking techniques in Washington, D.C. Awards in 22 categories are set to be announced during a Monday ceremony in Chicago. The James Beards Awards are the culinary world’s equivalent of the Oscars. For restaurants, even being named a finalist can bring wide recognition and boost business. Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere own Baobab Fare in Detroit, which is among five finalists in the “Outstanding Restaurateur” category. They fled their native Burundi about a decade ago and say a win could inspire other refugees.

