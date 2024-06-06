Methodist church regrets Côte d’Ivoire’s split from the union as lifting of LGBTQ ban roils Africa

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Leaders of the United Methodist Church have expressed regret over last week’s decision by the branch in Côte d’Ivoire to leave the union following the church’s decision to repeal a long-standing ban on LGBTQ+ clergy but pledged to accept it. The developments were the latest in a series of ripple effects in conservative Africa, which is home to the vast majority of United Methodists outside the United States, amid disputes on sexuality and theology that have shaken the Methodist churches. The church’s Council of Bishops said on Wednesday that “while we grieve” the Côte d’Ivoire’s decision to sperate from the United Methodists, “we commit to work with them through the process of becoming an Autonomous Methodist Church.”

