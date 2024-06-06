Skip to Content
Paris Olympics organizers unveil a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower

Published 11:21 PM

PARIS (AP) — The Paris Olympics organizers on Friday unveiled a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the Summer Games.

The structure of rings, made of recycled French steel, will be displayed on the south side of the 135-year-old landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River.

The hugely popular historic monument in central Paris has seen soaring visitor numbers in the lead-up to the Games in the French capital.

Associated Press

