Polish leaders seek clarity on detention of troops who fired warning shots under migrant pressure

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish government officials have demanded explanations after it emerged that three soldiers were handcuffed and detained by Polish military police in March for having fired warning shots when faced with an advancing group of migrants on the border with Belarus. The situation at the European Union’s eastern border is increasingly tense under pressure from thousands of people from the Middle East, Asia and Africa trying to force the metal barrier that Poland put up in 2022 to seal the frontier. Poland and the EU say migrant groups are organized and aided by Russia and its ally Belarus to destabilize Europe.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.