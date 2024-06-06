Possibility of ranked-choice voting in Colorado faces a hurdle with new law
By JESSE BEDAYN
Associated Press/Report for America
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has signed a bill that would impose another hurdle for the implementation of ranked-choice voting, which may be on the November ballot. The new law would require that the system first be tested at a municipal level, delaying implementation. The system would allow voters to rank candidates instead of choosing just one. Polis tried to quell fears by saying that if voters pass the ballot measure, they will work swiftly to implement it even with the new requirements.