Records expunged for St. Louis couple who waved guns at protesters. They want their guns back

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has expunged the misdemeanor convictions of a St. Louis couple who waved guns at racial injustice protesters outside their mansion in 2020. And now they want their guns back. Attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey filed a request in January to have the convictions wiped away. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Judge Joseph P. Whyte wrote in an order Wednesday that the purpose of an expungement is to give people who have rehabilitated themselves a second chance. Immediately after the judge’s ruling, Mark McCloskey demanded that the city return the two guns seized as part of his 2021 guilty plea to misdemeanor assault. Republican Gov. Mike Parson pardoned the couple weeks later.

