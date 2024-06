SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Seven migrant smuggling suspects have been arrested and 11 migrants hospitalized after a law enforcement sting near San Antonio. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says a total of 26 migrants were found at a house in South Bexar County on Thursday. Salazer says 11 of them have been taken to a hospital with heat-related injuries.

