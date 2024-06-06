Tim Scott, a potential Trump VP pick, launches a $14 million outreach effort to minority voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top ally and potential running mate of ex-President Donald Trump is launching an effort to win over Black and other nonwhite working class voters he argues could be the deciding factor in November’s elections. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate. Scott will lead a $14 million campaign targeting minority voters in swing states Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania. Scott’s push comes as Trump’s campaign increases its own outreach efforts to Hispanic and Black voters in his expected rematch against President Joe Biden. Scott contends Republicans have a unique opportunity to chip into Democrats’ historic dominance with minority voters with Trump atop the ticket.

