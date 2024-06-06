Yemen’s Houthi rebels unveil solid-fuel ‘Palestine’ missile that resembles Iranian hypersonic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have unveiled a new, solid-fuel missile in their arsenal that resembles aspects of one earlier displayed by Iran that Tehran described as flying at hypersonic speeds. The rebels fired its new “Palestine” missile, complete with a warhead painted like a Palestinian scarf, at an Israeli port Monday. The attack set off sirens but caused no reported damage or injuries. The Houthis described the missile as “locally made” though they are not known to have that manufacturing ability in Yemen. Iran has been assessed to be arming the Houthis, and the missile’s components bear similarities to Iran’s Fattah hypersonic missile. Iran did not respond to a request for comment.

