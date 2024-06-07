Skip to Content
4 hospitalized after small plane crashes in suburban Denver front yard

Published 12:00 PM

DENVER (AP) — Four people were hospitalized after a small plane crashed in the front yard of a suburban Denver home on Friday, authorities said.

It was not immediately known whether the injured people were passengers on the plane or bystanders in the neighborhood in Arvada, about 12 miles northwest of Denver, Arvada Fire operations chief Matt Osier said. He said he did not have details on their ages or conditions.

The plane was on fire when firefighters responded to the crash at about 9:30 a.m., Osier said. He said he did not have any information about the plane’s flight path or whether the pilot had indicated any problems before the crash.

A photo posted on X by Arvada police showed firefighters spraying water on the plane’s wreckage but no flames were visible.

Associated Press

