Alex Jones seeks permission to convert his personal bankruptcy into a liquidation

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is seeking court permission to convert his personal bankruptcy reorganization to a liquidation. That would lead to a sell-off of a large portion of the Infowars host’s assets to help pay some of the $1.5 billion he owes relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Jones and his media company both filed for bankruptcy reorganization after the Sandy Hook families won lawsuits against him for his repeatedly calling the 2012 shooting that killed 20 children and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut, a hoax. A bankruptcy judge in Houston is holding a hearing next week on whether Jones and his company’s cases should be converted to liquidations.

