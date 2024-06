WASHINGTON (AP) — Nevadans will vote in primaries for Congress and the state legislature on Tuesday. Nevada held both presidential primaries and a presidential caucus in February. The state’s congressional delegation is currently composed of five Democrats and one Republican. Tuesday’s marquee races include the Republican primaries for Senate and in the three Democratic-held congressional districts.

