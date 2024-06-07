AP Decision Notes: What to expect in South Carolina’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers will go before voters next week in state primary elections. Voters on Tuesday will decide nearly 90 contested primaries for the U.S. House and both chambers of the state legislature. Republicans’ grip on those offices is likely not at risk this fall, but one contest may further exacerbate a rift within the party. Rep. Nancy Mace is running for reelection in the 1st Congressional District. In 2023, she voted to oust then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Mace’s opponent, Catherine Templeton, has received support from McCarthy and former Speaker Newt Gingrich. Donald Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson back Mace.

