Biden is to meet with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy in Paris as Russia leans into its battlefield offensive

PARIS (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden is due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris as Kyiv’s army endures its hardest days of fighting since the early weeks of the war with Russia and prepares for what officials say could be a tough summer ahead. The United States is by far Kyiv’s biggest supplier of wartime support, and Ukraine is trying to fend off an intense Russian offensive in eastern areas of the country. Biden and Zelenskyy attended the 80th anniversary events of D-Day in Normandy, northern France, on Thursday. Biden pledged that “we will not walk away” from Ukraine, drawing a direct line from the fight to liberate Europe from Nazi domination to today’s war against Russian aggression.

By CHRISTOPHER MEGERIAN and SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press

